

CTV Winnipeg





Four Winnipeggers have been charged after a seizure of drugs and a weapon.

On Wednesday around 11:40 p.m. Winnipeg officers were patrolling the Blake Gardens area when they spotted a rental car with a broken window on Blake Street and Logan Avenue.

Police stopped the vehicle and took four people into custody. During a search of the car police discovered a zip gun, and while searching one of the occupants $3,000 worth of methamphetamine and nearly $500 in cash were found.

Two men and two women ranging in age from 22 to 32 were charged with several offences including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and transporting a restricted firearm.