

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATED: As of Thursday morning a representative from Manitoba Public Insurance said dozens of claims have been opened in relation to the flooding.

EARLIER: A water main break has caused heavy flooding in the underground Portage Place parkade.

A video obtained by CTV News shows water filling the streets near the Promenade and Vaughan Street.

Monthly parkers were asked to move their cars immediately, and later told the parkade may not be open Wednesday morning.

The City of Winnipeg said it’s possible people in the downtown area may experience discoloured water over the next 24 hours.

It also said it is not involved in repairs, as the damage occurred to private infrastructure. The city said a contractor working in the area was responsible.