WINNIPEG -- With dozens of Manitoba ICU patients receiving care out of the province, public health officials are warning that hospital numbers and ICU admissions continue to stay high even though COVID-19 case counts are levelling out.

As of Friday, public health said there were 207 people with active COVID-19 cases in hospital. This includes 42 COVID-19 patients in intensive care with active cases, and 23 COVID-19 patients in ICU who are no longer infectious but still need critical care.

The province said in addition to these patients, 41 patients in ICU are receiving care outside of the province. This includes 37 patients who have been taken to Ontario, two who are in Saskatchewan and two in Alberta.

There have been 11 patients who have returned to Manitoba after receiving care in other provinces, including one person who was repatriated on Thursday, the province said.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, the deputy chief provincial public health officer, said Manitobans still need to do their part to ensure the health-care system can catch up with the current situation.

This is a developing story. More details to come.