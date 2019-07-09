Dozens of people packed the local government office in Norfolk Treherne Tuesday morning demanding the reeve and two remaining councillors step down.

People were lined up down a hallway from the council room and outside the front door prior to a meeting.The room itself was also full.

The drama began when the council fired the long-time CAO in a four to three vote.

Four council members then resigned leaving the reeve, Will Eert and two councillors, Robert Davy and Larry Marlatt.

An interim CAO is in place working three days a week.

People attending the meeting, including the former reeve, are calling for the rest of council to resign, which would trigger a new election.

Instead Eert said by-elections will be held to fill the empty seats.