At least 100 volunteers are assisting authorities in a search for an 84-year-old woman from the R.M. of Piney, Man.

Mary Byman was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday when she became separated from a friend while the two were picking blueberries

The search is focused on an area just east of Menisino, Man., south of PR 201

On Friday, dozens of searchers left the command centre located along PR 201 and headed south on foot along a gravel road.

The road cuts between an area of thick bush and a forest filled with jack pines —down that road is where RCMP say Byman never showed up to meet her friend

RCMP say Byman was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue and white checkered blouse, and that she has difficulty hearing and lives with some mobility issues, but is able to walk.

Mounties were called about Byman Wednesday night

RCMP’s search and rescue team, volunteer firefighters and the Office of the Fire Commissioners are involved in the search.

Dozens of volunteers are also assisting.

Police say the search lasted all night Wednesday, it went until around 9 p.m. Thursday and started again at 8 a.m. Friday.

The search will continue tonight until it gets dark.

The area where the searchers are looking includes challenging terrain, trees, bush and long grass, as well as some dense vegetation in some areas, though it’s more open around some of the jack pine trees.

RCMP say they have contacted local hospitals and border patrol as this area is close to the U.S.-Canada crossing