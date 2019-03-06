

January 2019 was a record breaking month for cold weather related injuries, according to new numbers from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

It saw the highest number of people going to the hospital for conditions like hypothermia and frostbite in the last five years.

“The fact that dozens of people are seeking treatment in Winnipeg’s emergency departments for cold-weather related conditions should serve as a reminder to us all that winter weather is something that we all need to take seriously,” said a WRHA spokesperson in an email.

“Not having the proper clothing in the cold is not something that just makes people uncomfortable; it can actually pose a real danger to your health, as can spending too much time outside in extreme temperatures.”

In the first month of the year 80 people presented at Winnipeg hospitals for cold weather conditions: 12 with hypothermia, and 68 with frostbite and other injuries.

According to WRHA data, this was the busiest month in ERs for cold weather conditions in the last five years by a noticeable margin, with January 2018 coming second with a total of 70 presentations, and February 2018 coming third with 52.

The WRHA’s numbers show it wasn’t a spike in hypothermia cases that made January a particularly busy month – there were 11 in December 2018 – but a notable increase in the number of people seeking treatment for other cold weather injuries. In the last month of 2018, 17 people went to hospital for frostbite and other cold weather-related conditions, and 68 went in January, an increase of 400 per cent.

“Many of these cold-weather injuries can be prevented if people take the proper precautions and look out for each other, ensuring friends, neighbours and others have what they need to protect themselves from the cold.”