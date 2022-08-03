Dray way in Exchange District getting transformed

Art will soon be above you and all around you in an unlikely space in Winnipeg’s Exchange District.

ArtSpace has created a structure to hang in the dray way between King Street and Arthur Street, which can be used for art installations and galleries when needed.

“The dray way is one of the architectural features of the exchange district that makes this creative campus so unique and worth walking around to discover,” said Eric Plamondon, executive director of Artspace. “But, since it’s this sort of cut-through passageway that‘s kind of tunnel-like and dark, we didn’t feel like it was living up to its full potential.”

The new structure in the alley near ArtSpace which will be used for exhibits (CTV News Photo James Rinn)

A dray way is an alleyway between buildings that was used for horses and carts, and is a remnant of the Exchange District’s historical past.

With help from partners in the community, Plamondon said ArtSpace created a structure, colloquially nicknamed “The Ribcage” due to its shape, that can be set up in the alley to suspend art, lights and other items as needed.

“We think it’s helping define the space in much more contemporary, much more artistic way that is inviting for people to transform the space with art,” he said.

Plamondon said the structure was used for the first time last Friday for an Alleyways in the Exchange event. A larger celebration will take place at the next event on Aug. 26. Plamondon said he’s expecting the space to be in use for Nuit Blanche in September.