Drinking water advisories lifted for two Manitoba First Nations

WINNIPEG -

Drinking water advisories, issued during the summer, have now been lifted for two Manitoba First Nations.

Indigenous Affairs Minster Marc Miller said the short-term advisories for Pauingassi and Little Grand Rapids First Nations have been lifted as of Saturday.

Good morning. 2 short-term drinking water advisories (STDWA) in effect since July 2021 in Pauingassi and Little Grand Rapids First Nations, communities that evacuated due to forest fires, have now been lifted. A total of 196 STDWAs have been lifted since Nov. 2015. #cdnpoli — Marc Miller (@MarcMillerVM) October 23, 2021

The advisories had been in place since July when the two First Nations were evacuated amid forest fires, which damaged hydro lines and caused power outages in the communities.

Due to the outages, members of these communities experienced months-long evacuations, which came to an end earlier in October when residents were finally able to return home.