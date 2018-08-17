

CTV Winnipeg





Residents of The Pas, Man., are being told not to drink the tap water because a pump failure is stopping the town’s water treatment plant from making water.

The Manitoba government issued a drinking water avoidance advisory on Friday, as water is now being supplied to the community through a well where the water quality is unknown.

Until further notice residents should use a different supply of water, such as bottled water, for drinking, making ice, preparing drinks, brushing teeth and cooking food, including washing fruits and vegetables.

The government advises that bottled water doesn’t need to be used for other household chores, such as laundry or washing dishes.

For bathing purposes, adults and older kids should avoid swallowing water when showering. Young children should be sponge bathed.

Residents are also being told not to treat the water themselves, as boiling, freezing, filtering, adding chlorine or other disinfectants, or letting the water stand won’t make it safe.

All commercial and public facilities that provide food and water, such as restaurants and daycares, must follow the guidelines on the Boil Water Advisory Fact Sheet #3.

The drinking water advisory will remain in effect until the water no longer presents a health risk. Residents will be notified when it has ended.