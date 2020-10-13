WINNIPEG -- A new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is opening in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The facility will be located at 1066 Nairn Ave., and will have the capacity to perform up to 200 tests a day for the first two days, but will increase to 400 tests a day starting on Oct. 15.

Winnipeg will also be getting another drive-thru testing site some time next week at 125 King Edward St.

On Thursday, Oct. 8, Premier Brian Pallister announced new COVID-19 testing sites would be coming to Winnipeg to help keep up with the increased demand for testing.

The premier noted additional testing sites would also be coming to Brandon, Winkler, Dauphin and Portage la Prairie in the coming weeks.

Since the start of the pandemic, Manitoba has completed nearly 211,000 COVD-19 tests.

According to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority’s website, the testing site on Nairn will be open from Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick and Charles Lefebvre.