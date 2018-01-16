

CTV Winnipeg





A man in his 20’s who was involved in a traffic collision earlier this month has died due to his injuries, Winnipeg police announced Tuesday.

On Jan. 5 around 1:30 a.m., emergency workers responded to the Osborne Street South-Woodward Avenue intersection after a report of a serious collision.

Police said a transit bus was travelling north on Osborne Street when a southbound small car veered in front of the bus. The driver of the car was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died. The transit driver was treated and released.

Investigators had determined that the car had been stolen prior to the collision from a Pembina Highway location.