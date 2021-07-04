WINNIPEG -- A 20-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a serious car crash and is facing impaired driving charges.

On July 3, Winnipeg Police Service Traffic Division said it arrested the 20-year-old female driver of a vehicle involved in a serious collision on March 10.

On March 10, around 01:15 a.m., emergency services personnel called to a car crash in the 700 block of Dale Boulevard. Police said the driver of an SUV lost control resulting in the vehicle striking a tree.

The driver was taken to hospital suffering minor injuries. Two male passengers were also taken to hospital, one sustaining injuries that put him in critical condition.

The 20-year-old driver is facing two counts of operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm while impaired. The charges have not been proven in court.

Members of the Winnipeg Police Traffic Division are continuing with the investigation.