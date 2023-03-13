Driver facing impaired driving charges following fatal crash: RCMP

A 29-year-old man from Stonewall is facing impaired driving charges following a fatal crash in the RM of Rockwood Saturday afternoon.

Stonewall RCMP responded to a two-vehicle crash on Road 3 East and Highway 415 at 3:30 p.m. According to Mounties, the driver of a pick-up truck heading south on Road 3 entered the intersection when it wasn’t safe and collided with an SUV heading east on Highway 415.

An 82-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and the other passenger in the SUV, a 55-year-old man and a 91-year-old man, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All three people in the SUV were from Teulon.

The driver of the truck, and the passenger, a 28-year-old man from Stonewall, were both not injured.

The driver was arrested and is facing charges of impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

RCMP continue to investigate.