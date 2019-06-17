

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba RCMP suggest there are better ways to find thrills than speeding on a highway, after clocking a driver at 178 km/h in a 100 km/h construction zone.

In a tweet, Mounties said the Red River Ex would be a better place to find a scary ride.

Police said the 22-year-old woman who was driving the car faces a fine of $2092 and a serious offence notice, which leads to a licence review with Manitoba Public Insurance.