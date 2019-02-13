The Prairie Rose School Division said its reviewing procedure after a chartered bus carrying 45 students was ticketed for speeding and imprudent driving Monday.

“We had about 45 students travelling to or from a ski trip in Minnedosa,” said superintendent Terry Osiowy in a phone call with CTV News.

He said the students are from St. Francois Xavier School and are all in grade five and six.

Sometimes a school will make the decision to charter buses instead of using school buses and the decision is up to the school, Osiowy said.

“I think it’s the number of students, for some of those trips, it could be pretty costly for the division or it could be staffing issues,” he said.

Osiowy said as a result of the incident, the division will be reviewing its transportation procedures.

“We always recommend schools use charter buses or school division buses,” he said. “My concern is when the school decides to go with a charter bus and they are trying to transport youth, we would expect the buses to follow the laws of the road,” he said.

RCMP ISSUE $475 IN FINES

In an email to CTV News Wednesday RCMP said the bus was travelling Westbound on Highway 16 when it was stopped at around 9:55 a.m.

Police said the 67-year-old man driving the bus was issued two fines under the Highway Traffic act for Driving imprudently and for speeding, at 117 km/h, in a 100 km/h zone.

The fines amounted to $475.

Cpl. Julie Couchaine said road conditions were extremely poor with white out effects due to crosswinds and the roads were covered in snow with icy patches.

“Just wanted to emphasize that speeding is one of the highest contributing factors when it comes to road fatalities. The safety of the children was a priority for the officer. Our officers are trained to safely pull over vehicles on roadways and highways.”

Beaver Bus Lines, the company operating the charter bus, tells CTV News it learned about the ticket Wednesday.

Manager John Fehr said he just learned about the ticket and the company would be looking into it.

He said the driver is out on another trip Wednesday, and he would be speaking with him.

“We’re going to deal with it,” said Fehr.

He said the company would also look into whether there was something wrong with the speedometre.