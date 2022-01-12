Driver in critical condition after crashing into tree on Main Street: police

A driver had to be extracted from his car after it crashed into a tree on Main Street Wednesday morning.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the single-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Officers said the crash left the male driver, who was the only person in the car, unconscious and trapped inside.

Firefighters were called to extract the man from the vehicle. He was taken to hospital in critical condition. As of late Wednesday morning, police said the man remains in hospital.

Main Street was closed between Assiniboine Avenue and Broadway, but has since reopened.

The Winnipeg Police Service’s traffic unit is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-7085.