Driver in hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash closes CentrePort Canada Way: RCMP
A semi truck and a minivan are in the ditch following a serious crash at CentrePort Canada Way & King Edward Street westbound on January 20, 2021 (CTV News Photo Scott Andersson)
WINNIPEG -- One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on CentrePort Canada Way Wednesday evening.
Manitoba RCMP told CTV News Wednesday night an eastbound semi truck collided with a westbound van and that icy roads were a factor in the crash.
RCMP tweeted just before 5 p.m. that there was a serious crash along the road at King Edward Street going westbound.
Images from the scene show a semi truck and a minivan in the ditch alongside the road.
RCMP said the driver of the van was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. They said the driver of the semi was injured, but not seriously.