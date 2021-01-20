WINNIPEG -- One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on CentrePort Canada Way Wednesday evening.

Manitoba RCMP told CTV News Wednesday night an eastbound semi truck collided with a westbound van and that icy roads were a factor in the crash.

RCMP tweeted just before 5 p.m. that there was a serious crash along the road at King Edward Street going westbound.

Stonewall / Headingley #rcmpmb have closed CentrePort Canada Way & King Edward Street westbound due to a serious motor vehicle collision in the area. Please choose an alternate route. Expect delays. Further information will be provided when available. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 20, 2021

Images from the scene show a semi truck and a minivan in the ditch alongside the road.

RCMP said the driver of the van was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. They said the driver of the semi was injured, but not seriously.