Driver killed in crash near Snow Lake wasn’t wearing seatbelt: RCMP
The rollover happened around 8 kilometres south of Snow Lake, Man., on Provincial Road 392.
Published Friday, October 25, 2019 11:19AM CST
WINNIPEG -- A 61-year-old man is dead and a 52-year-old passenger has minor injuries after a vehicle hit the ditch and rolled several times Thursday.
It happened around 8 kilometres south of Snow Lake, Man., on Provincial Road 392 at around 7:25 p.m.
RCMP said the 61-year-old who died was behind the wheel at the time.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.
Both men were from Snow Lake, and the 52-year-old was taken to hospital.
Officers based in Snow Lake and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.
Snow Lake is a northern Manitoba community that’s around a 7 hour drive away from Winnipeg.