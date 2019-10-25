WINNIPEG -- A 61-year-old man is dead and a 52-year-old passenger has minor injuries after a vehicle hit the ditch and rolled several times Thursday.

It happened around 8 kilometres south of Snow Lake, Man., on Provincial Road 392 at around 7:25 p.m.

RCMP said the 61-year-old who died was behind the wheel at the time.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Both men were from Snow Lake, and the 52-year-old was taken to hospital.

Officers based in Snow Lake and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.

Snow Lake is a northern Manitoba community that’s around a 7 hour drive away from Winnipeg.