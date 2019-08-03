

CTV News Winnipeg





A 45-year-old man driving a pick-up truck was killed in a single-vehicle rollover in the R.M. of Pipestone Friday.

Officers responded to the crash around 4:40 p.m. on Highway 2.

The Virden man was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Westman RCMP.

Investigators say the truck was travelling eastbound on Highway 2 when it went into the ditch and rolled.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.