Driver not wearing seatbelt killed in single-vehicle crash in R.M. of Pipestone
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Saturday, August 3, 2019 12:40PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, August 3, 2019 2:45PM CST
A 45-year-old man driving a pick-up truck was killed in a single-vehicle rollover in the R.M. of Pipestone Friday.
Officers responded to the crash around 4:40 p.m. on Highway 2.
The Virden man was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Westman RCMP.
Investigators say the truck was travelling eastbound on Highway 2 when it went into the ditch and rolled.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.