Driver of semi in fatal collision near Portage la Prairie fined $3K after guilty plea
When emergency crews arrived, a 19-year-old female from the RM of Alonsa and 17-year-old male from Portage were pronounced dead at the scene.
Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019 8:44AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, April 17, 2019 10:36AM CST
The driver of a semi-truck charged in a fatal collision near Portage la Prairie, Man., is set to appear in court today.
Gurjant Singh of British Columbia has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and criminal negligence causing death.
The charges stem from a crash at the intersection of Highways 1 and Highway 16 in August 2017.
A westbound semi carrying a load of pipes on Highway 1 collided with a car heading south on Highway 16.
The people in the car — a 19-year-old woman from the R.M. of Alonsa, Man., and a 17-year-old boy from Portage la Prairie were both pronounced dead at the scene.
