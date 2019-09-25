WINNIPEG -- A female driver sustained life-threatening injuries and two vehicles were seriously damaged following a collision Wednesday morning east of Portage la Prairie, Man.

RCMP said the crash happened at 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 13.

(Source: Joshua Jackson/Portage Online)

Mounties said early reports indicate the SUV didn’t stop at the stop sign and was hit by an armoured truck.

The eastbound lane of Highway 1 has reopened, but westbound is still down to one lane.

(Source: Joshua Jackson/Portage Online)