A construction project that slowed traffic on Waverley Street is finished and expected to speed things up once it opens.

The Waverley Underpass will be open to traffic on Aug. 19, the government said Tuesday.

“There are short term pains to making change happen, but change is good,” said Premier Brian Pallister, who spoke to the nuisance the project caused for local businesses around Waverley Street and Taylor Avenue.

“But change is good—we’re going to see improvements in the flow of people goods, services, as a consequence of this project that are going to pay big, big dividends in the future,” he said.

Before the underpass, drivers were stuck waiting for between 35 to 40 trains at the rail crossing every day. About 30,000 vehicles will drive through the new underpass every day, according to a joint news release from the City of Winnipeg and the federal government.

The project began in 2017 and finished ahead of schedule with an estimated cost of $98 million, about $57 million under the initial budget.

However the work doesn’t end once the underpass is open.

The government says major roadwork will still be required to remove the detour road and reconstruct a portion of the Taylor Avenue intersection.

The project also includes reconstructing sections of Waverley Street, and widening Taylor Avenue between Waverley and Lindsay Streets to four lanes.

Construction is expected to finish this fall, with art installation and landscaping to be completed in spring 2020.