Drivers told not to display memorial on buses on 2nd anniversary of colleague’s murder
Published Thursday, February 14, 2019 11:09AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, February 14, 2019 12:49PM CST
Winnipeg Transit operators have been directed not to display a memorial message on their buses marking two years since the death of driver Irvine Jubal Fraser.
Drivers have been advised not to use the sign which displays “In Memory #521” on city buses. 521 was Fraser’s badge number.
Fraser was killed on the job in the early morning hours of Valentine’s Day two years ago after being stabbed multiple times.
The notification comes less than two weeks following the conclusion of a criminal trial in the matter.
Brian Kyle Thomas, 24, was found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder on Jan. 31. The offence carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for between 10 and 25 years. A judge will determine when Thomas will become eligible for parole.
Fraser’s death has sparked calls for increased safety measures to be put in place for drivers.
City council has approved a plan to install safety shields on all 630 buses.