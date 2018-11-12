Manitoba Mounties have issued a warning for drivers: put down your phone when rolling through the drive-thru.

"In a drive thru if you're driving no you can't use your cell phone," said RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine.

Manitoba RCMP say the law is the law – you must pull over to a stop to use your phone.

"So even like when you're slowly crawling through? Wow,” said driver Matt Lavergne.

The penalties for distracted driving have recently increased in Manitoba. Drivers breaking the law face a $672 fine and a three-day roadside suspension of their license.

Some say applying the law to a drive-thru is not a problem because you shouldn't be using your phone while driving, period.

"It's just not the right thing to do," said one driver.

But Matt Lavergne says he sees worse distractions in a drive-thru than people on their phones.

"I see more people either like looking down going for change and then really creeping up behind me and I'm getting worried for a rear end,” said Lavergne.

He suggests this is going too far.

"I don't think they should be taking a stand right outside the curb and just walking up with a ticket at the ready," said Lavergne.

RCMP said this is about safety and common sense will prevail.

Cpl. Julie Courchaine says police won’t be hovering around the drive-thru, and a bigger priority is where collisions occur – on the roads and highways.

She also says if you park to pay at the window with your phone, you won't have anything to worry about.

"If you pull up, you're in park, you're just grabbing your phone to pay with your app, are we going to you know be targeting that, no," said Cpl. Courchaine.