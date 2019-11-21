WINNIPEG – There is a heavy police presence at a 7/11 on Arlington Street and Ellice Avenue.

CTV News has learned there was a shooting in the area on Thursday evening. Multiple police cruisers and ambulances were on the scene, and police tape blocked off the majority of the 7/11 parking lot.

A video shared on Facebook shows a number of police in the area as a person walks out of the 7/11. The person recording the video appears to be driving by the scene, as people begin to yell.

“Don’t move, drop the knife,” someone can be heard yelling in the video, as a large number of consecutive shots ring out.

As the person recording the video keeps driving, more yelling can be heard from people to “drop the knife.”

This is a developing story. More information to come.