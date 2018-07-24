Featured
Drowning Monday at King’s Park: Winnipeg police
Published Tuesday, July 24, 2018 9:01AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service is reporting that there was a drowning at King’s Park on Monday evening.
Officers have not confirmed a more precise time of the incident or how many people were involved, but are planning to release details later today.
The park is located in South Winnipeg near the University of Manitoba and sits beside the Red River.
CTV News will bring you more information as it becomes available.