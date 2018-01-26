

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said cocaine, pot and drug paraphernalia were seized in two separate drug raids in Thompson this week.

On Wednesday, police used a warrant to search a home on Wolf Street, where RCMP said they found 18 grams of cocaine, 300 grams of pot, drug paraphernalia and cash.

An 18-year-old man from the community was arrested.

On Thursday police carried out another warrant on Red River Drive, where 26 grams of cocaine and 280 grams of marijuana was found with paraphernalia.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested.

Police said both suspects are facing drug charges.

RCMP said they’ve carried out 15 drug warrant searches in Thompson since early November and seized 1500 grams of cocaine along with other drugs.