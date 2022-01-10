Drug supply in Winnipeg is stronger, more potent than ever before: WFPS

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is warning the public that the strength and potency of the current drug supply in Winnipeg has increased to concerning levels.

“We’re seeing substances that we’ve never really seen before,” said Cory Guest, paramedic public education coordinator with the WFPS, in an interview on Monday.

Guest said they are finding that to counteract the effects of the drugs, the WFPS is needing to use more and more of the antidote.

“The antidote that we gave yesterday is perhaps not going to work today,” he said.

Guest said that he continuously hears that people don’t know what they’re actually getting when it comes to Winnipeg’s drug supply.

He explained the WFPS is seeing drugs that have been cut or mixed, adding that it has found opioids in methamphetamine, as well as cocaine in methamphetamine.

“That speaks to, really, the toxicity of this drug supply,” he said.

Guest said that opioid use has become an increasing issue in Winnipeg over the last few years.

He noted that in the last four to six years, the WFPS has seen a steady increase in opioid-related calls.

“I hate to say it – I don’t see these really plateauing,” he said.

“We’ve seen a really steady increase that past four, five, six years, but the last year or so it just seems to be climbing higher and higher.”

As for whether the COVID-19 pandemic has affected drug use in Winnipeg, Guest said it is undeniable that it has caused an increase.

“Our substance-use calls are dramatically climbing,” he said.

“I think the extra pressure and stress that this is putting on our society only causes folks to use more drugs, and that’s what we’re really seeing the past year to maybe two years.”

