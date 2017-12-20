

CTV Winnipeg





A 43-year-old woman has been arrested following an alleged attempt to transport drugs at Thompson Airport, according to RCMP.

It happened Tuesday at approximately 11:30 a.m. RCMP arrived at the airport after learning that an attempt was being made to transport drugs to Tadoule Lake, Man.

The Mounties said they arrested Sheila Thorassie, of Sayisi Dene First Nation, while she was waiting to go through security. Officers seized about half a pound of prescription pills and a pound of marijuana.

Thorassie has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance.

She has been released pending a court appearance.