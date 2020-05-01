WINNIPEG -- According to RCMP, officers found drugs and weapons while searching a home in Moose Lake, Man., Wednesday evening.

After carrying out a search warrant for the home, officers found a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, several weapons, a small quantity of methamphetamine, cannabis, prescription drugs, Canadian currency, and drug paraphernalia.

A 29-year-old woman, from Moose Lake, was arrested on scene and will face several weapons-related charges as well as resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer. She was later released on conditions to attend court scheduled August 11.

The charges against her have not been proven in court.

RCMP are also searching for 27-year-old Skylar Jesse Constant, who left the scene on foot before officers entered the home. He is also wanted by the Winnipeg Police Service.

Moose Lake RCMP is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Constant, to please call (204)678-2399.