Drugs, cash, and electrified knuckles were among the items seized by RCMP after a recent search warrant of a Thompson, Man., home.

On Monday around 6 p.m., RCMP said they executed a search warrant at a home on Deerwood Drive. During the search, officers seized oxycodone pills, cannabis, a large amount of cash and electrified knuckles.

Officers arrested Todd Burton, 53, and charged him with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

RCMP continue to investigate.

None of the charges have been tested in court.