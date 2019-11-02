WINNIPEG - Drugs or mental health issues played a part, after a man was arrested at a Liquor Store ended Friday, Winnipeg police said.

On Friday, a man entered the Portage & Burnell Liquor Store, on the corner of Banning Street and Portage Avenue. The man began making vague threats, Winnipeg police confirmed with CTV News. He was arrested without incident.

Police said early indications were that drugs or mental health issues played a part in the incident.

People in a community group on Facebook posted about the incident, saying there was multiple police cars at the store around 4 p.m.

A sign on the door of the liquor store said the location was temporarily closed, late Friday afternoon.