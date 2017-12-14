Featured
Drugs, rifles seized from residence in the Exchange District
Published Thursday, December 14, 2017 11:15AM CST
A rifle and cocaine were amongst a number of items seized by Winnipeg police Wednesday morning.
Police said around 8 a.m., investigators executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Waterfront Drive where a number of items were seized including:
- .308 rifle
- 30.24 grams of cocaine valued at $1500
- Approximately 50 kilograms of a cocaine cutting agent
- A small amount of money
Police have charged 27-year-old Travis Kenneth Sadowy with a number of offences including possession of a firearm and possession of cocaine.
Police said a woman was also arrested but released on a promise to appear.