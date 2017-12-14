

CTV Winnipeg





A rifle and cocaine were amongst a number of items seized by Winnipeg police Wednesday morning.

Police said around 8 a.m., investigators executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Waterfront Drive where a number of items were seized including:

.308 rifle

30.24 grams of cocaine valued at $1500

Approximately 50 kilograms of a cocaine cutting agent

A small amount of money

Police have charged 27-year-old Travis Kenneth Sadowy with a number of offences including possession of a firearm and possession of cocaine.

Police said a woman was also arrested but released on a promise to appear.