Patients eligible for provincial drug coverage will have an easier time accessing two drugs used to combat alcohol addiction, Manitoba’s health minister announced Thursday.

Up until now, doctors would have to apply for prior approval for Pharmacare coverage before prescribing the medications Naltrexone and Acamprosate. The province said, effective immediately, patients eligible for Pharmacare or drug plans through Manitoba Families only need the prescription to have costs covered.

The change comes from a recommendation in the Virgo report, in which a consultant outlined ways the province could improve access and coordination to mental health and addictions services.

“Alcohol is a leading cause of injury and death in Canada, including those resulting from impaired driving and from illnesses with known links to alcohol, such as certain types of cancer,” said Health Minister Cameron Friesen in a news release. “Changes we have made to the drug formulary will enhance access to anti-craving medications by allowing Manitobans to have prescriptions filled at any pharmacy without waiting for authorization or approvals.”

The medical director of the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba said improving access to the drugs will help decrease stigma around alcohol use disorder and support patients in recovery.

“We also expect to see a reduction in time needed to treat patients within our Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine (RAAM) clinics, where these two medications are used on a daily basis,” said Dr. Ginette Poulin.