Drugs, weapons and 'gang-affiliated' clothing found during traffic stop: Police

Three men are facing a total of more than a dozen charges after they were found with prohibited items, including drugs and weapons, during a traffic stop Saturday afternoon.

According to police, officers pulled over a driver and two passengers around 5 p.m. in the 800 block of Taylor Avenue. They said they spoke to the driver who gave them a fake name. Police then removed the driver from the vehicle to confirm his real identity.

At the same time, other officers at the scene said they saw BB pellets inside the vehicle. They said the passengers confirmed there were weapons in the car.

All three men were arrested.

The following items were seized from the vehicle:

Sig Sauer M17 airsoft pistol;

Winchester Model 11 airsoft pistol;

CO2 cannisters and copper CO2 pellets;

Twelve loaded magazines of .22 calibre ammunition;

Approx. 24 grams of hydromorphone (160 pills with an estimated street value of $3,200);

Approx. 335 grams of cocaine (with an estimated street value of $33,500);

Drug packaging;

Gang-affiliated leather vest;

Cell phone.

The suspects were also found with gang-affiliated support wear, around $225 in Canadian currency and two cellphones.

Henry Joseph Bourassa, 42, from Easterville, Man., was charged with two counts of possessing a weapon, possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, operating a vehicle while prohibited by order under Criminal Code, identity fraud with intent to avoid arrest, failure to comply with the condition of a release order, and driving a motor vehicle unequipped with an interlock device.

The charges have not been tested in court.

A 19-year-old Easterville man and a 26-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Man., are facing several charges, including two counts of possessing a weapon, , possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The two men were released on undertakings.