Drugs, weapons seized following North End standoff: Winnipeg police
CTV News Winnipeg Published Friday, July 9, 2021 10:42AM CST Last Updated Friday, July 9, 2021 10:48AM CST
Winnipeg Police (file image)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have charged six people with a raft of weapons and drug offences following a standoff in the North End on Thursday.
Members of the guns and gangs unit were serving a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Dufferin Ave. at around 12:30 p.m.
Police say their arrival led to a standoff with occupants of the home. It ended without incident about three hours later.
Items police seized during the search include:
- A conducted energy weapon;
- Body armour;
- Approximately $8,000 in cash;
- Fentanyl patches;
- Crack cocaine;
- Drug packaging material;
- A loaded Ruger revolver;
- A loaded .40 calibre pistol (serial number removed); and
- A loaded 9 mm pistol (serial number removed).
The six individuals arrested are:
- Jeremy Charles Nepinak, 36, faces 21 charges related to firearms and drugs and court breaches;
- Abraham Marcel Lagimodiere, 34, faces 15 weapons-related charges;
- Draden Gabriel Lofti, 20, faces 14 charges related to firearms and drugs; and
- Adonay Berhe, 19, faces 13 charges related to firearms and drugs.
Nepinak, Lagimodière, Lofti, and Berhe have all been detained in custody.
- A 36-year-old woman faces 19 firearms and drug-related charges.
- A 17-year-old woman faces 13 firearms and drug-related charges.
The two women were given appearance notices and released.
None of the charges against the six accused have been proven in court.