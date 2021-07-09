WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have charged six people with a raft of weapons and drug offences following a standoff in the North End on Thursday.

Members of the guns and gangs unit were serving a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Dufferin Ave. at around 12:30 p.m.

Police say their arrival led to a standoff with occupants of the home. It ended without incident about three hours later.

Items police seized during the search include:

A conducted energy weapon;

Body armour;

Approximately $8,000 in cash;

Fentanyl patches;

Crack cocaine;

Drug packaging material;

A loaded Ruger revolver;

A loaded .40 calibre pistol (serial number removed); and

A loaded 9 mm pistol (serial number removed).

The six individuals arrested are:

Jeremy Charles Nepinak, 36, faces 21 charges related to firearms and drugs and court breaches;

Abraham Marcel Lagimodiere, 34, faces 15 weapons-related charges;

Draden Gabriel Lofti, 20, faces 14 charges related to firearms and drugs; and

Adonay Berhe, 19, faces 13 charges related to firearms and drugs.

Nepinak, Lagimodière, Lofti, and Berhe have all been detained in custody.

A 36-year-old woman faces 19 firearms and drug-related charges.

A 17-year-old woman faces 13 firearms and drug-related charges.

The two women were given appearance notices and released.

None of the charges against the six accused have been proven in court.