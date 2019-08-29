Though farmers across the province have been waiting for rain all summer, dry conditions this season have kept some destructive weather forces at bay – tornadoes.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said there was a lot of tornado activity in Manitoba mid-summer, but it tapered off by August.

ECCC said the province usually sees nine to 12 tornadoes a season, but this year there have only been about four and only one of them hit the ground.

Tornado activity has been down across the Prairies this season and ECCC said dry weather is likely to blame.

Natalie Hasell, a meteorologist with ECCC, said there were a few close calls this season, including the weekend of the Winnipeg Folk Festival.

“If we would’ve been two degrees warmer, those two degrees warmer, would’ve meant tornadoes on the ground that day,” said Hasell.

“There are a number of stories like that this season, across all of the Prairies, but especially in Manitoba, where there are some days that could’ve been completely different.”

Hasell said tornado needs moisture, along with low pressure systems to form and the dry conditions this summer helped avoid tornados.