

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg is dealing with the second driest spring on record, and with it, wild land fires are causing major headaches for firefighters.

Environment Canada said Winnipeg has seen only about 16 per cent of the normal precipitation it would typically see between March 20 and May 2.

Dry conditions, coupled with gusting winds, have led to crews being forced to battle a number of blazes.

As for within city limits, it has not been much better for Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, which was kept busy Thursday afternoon with a number of house fires.

Firefighters were called to the 600 block of Wellington Avenue this afternoon around 1 p.m. where a garage fire extended to the next door house causing damage to both homes.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.