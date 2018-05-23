

CTV Winnipeg





The city reports an upside to the drier-than-normal conditions being felt this spring: an easier larviciding season.

The city told CTV News Wednesday that with less standing water around, crews will be able to treat all known mosquito larvae sites before the bugs emerge as adults.

It said it continues to larvicide, but the amount of rain has been “very manageable as it has been a slow gentle rain which can be absorbed into the ground.”

That all adds up to fewer mosquitoes of the summer species emerging in the coming weeks, the city said.

The city can’t make predictions beyond that as rainfall patterns could change.

Property owners are reminded to do their part by eliminating standing water by draining, dumping or covering containers filled with water (including buckets, rain barrels, bird baths and eavestroughs).