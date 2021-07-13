WINNIPEG -- It's been a dry start to summer in Winnipeg, and front lawns are paying the price.

Brittany Duszak waters her lawn every morning and every night. She and her partner bought their home last year, and initially, the backyard was just dirt and rocks.

This summer, they decided to add some sod.

"We just put it in this weekend, and it actually came a little less green than we would have liked," Duszak said.

In these dry conditions, homeowners are having a hard time keeping their grass green.

Duszak said her sod has been turning brown despite her best efforts to keep it hydrated, and was expecting it to take a little better.

"My sister lives nearby, so we did her yard a few years ago, and the sod that she had gotten was a lot greener and it did take a lot better," she said.

President of Weed Man Winnipeg, David Hinton, said the lack of snow in the winter, followed by a lack of rain this summer has taken its toll on lawns in the city.

He said many lawns have dried out and are turning brown.

"In Canada, we have cool-season grasses. They like temperatures around 20 degrees Celsius," said Hinton. "So day after day of 30 degree plus is extremely stressful on them, and the sod or the new seed is extra tough to grow when it's this hot."

Hinton said if you cut your grass on the longest setting, you'll have a deeper root system, and you shouldn't have to water your lawn as much.

He said if you were to put a tuna can under your sprinkler, it would be enough water for the week when it fills up.

Sod, on the other hand, you have to water frequently for it to establish.

Dry weather doesn't just impact your lawn. Saber Industries, a company that does foundation repair, said it could impact your home too.

Owner Ron McDuffe said the soil in Winnipeg is a clay type of material, and when the conditions are dry, it can impact your home's foundation.

"What happens is the (when) the material dries, you see a lot of ground shrinking away from the foundations. Plus, you also see a lot of foundations settling into the ground," he said.

McDuffe said people can water the soil surrounding their foundation to help prevent these issues.

As for Duszak, she said she had more plans for the green space in her backyard, but she's holding off until the dry spell is over.

"(We) wanted to add trees to the back – but we're thinking of maybe holding off till next year now with the challenges that we're facing."