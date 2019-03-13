

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the scene of a fire in the 600 block of Nassau Street South Tuesday afternoon.

At about 2:30 p.m., fire crews arrived at the house and immediately put out the fire which started in the clothes dryer.

The residents weren’t home at the time of the fire.

Investigators believe the dryer malfunctioned.

The fire was put out before it could damage anything other than the appliance.

WFPS said the incident is a good reminder to never run a dryer while away from home.

In 2017, WFPS responded to 11 dryer fires. To reduce the risk, firefighters recommend the following safety tips: