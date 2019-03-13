Featured
Dryer caused fire on Nassau: WFPS
The WFPS is warning people to be careful with dryers as they could cause fires. File image.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 4:46AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 13, 2019 4:47AM CST
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the scene of a fire in the 600 block of Nassau Street South Tuesday afternoon.
At about 2:30 p.m., fire crews arrived at the house and immediately put out the fire which started in the clothes dryer.
The residents weren’t home at the time of the fire.
Investigators believe the dryer malfunctioned.
The fire was put out before it could damage anything other than the appliance.
WFPS said the incident is a good reminder to never run a dryer while away from home.
In 2017, WFPS responded to 11 dryer fires. To reduce the risk, firefighters recommend the following safety tips:
- Have your dryer installed and serviced by a professional to ensure it is in good working order,
- Do not use the dryer without a lint filter and always clean the filter after each load of laundry,
- Periodically check the venting system to ensure there is no lint buildup and it is not damaged, crushed or restricted;
- Make sure the outdoor vent flap opens when the dryer is running,
- Never leave a dryer running when leaving your home.