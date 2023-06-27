Dubois rumours end as Jets centre heads to Los Angeles for players, draft pick

NASHVILLE -

The Winnipeg Jets have traded star forward Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for three forwards and a 2024 second round draft pick.

Dubois was a restricted free agent coming off a one-year contract.

He has agreed to an eight-year contract worth an average annual value of US$8.5 million through the 2030-31 season, for a total of $68 million, the Kings said in a release.

Dubois, 25, had 63 points (27, 36) in 73 games for the Jets last season, the second straight year he eclipsed the 60-point mark.

"Pierre-Luc Dubois is an elite two-way centre with a unique skill set, and we're excited to have him join the organization and commit to us long-term," said Rob Blake, general manager and executive vice president of the L.A. Kings in a statement.

"Over the last few seasons, he has proven the ability to contribute to all facets of the game and we are thrilled to be able to add a player of this calibre into our lineup."

Dubois' future in Winnipeg had been a frequent source of speculation as the end of the season approached.

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff had spoken at the team's end-of-year media availability about having talks with Dubois as well as Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler and Connor Hellebuyck regarding new contracts.

Dubois was drafted third overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets before being dealt along with a third-round pick to the Jets for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic in 2021.

The Kings said Dubois' overall production in the last two seasons outpaces all Kings forwards in power play goals (26) and penalty minutes (183) while tying captain Anze Kopitar in power play points (42).

Forwards Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari and Gabriel Vilardi will head to Winnipeg as part of the trade package.

All three of the players have spent their entire NHL career with the Kings so far.

"Their efforts over the last few seasons on the ice, as well as with fans and throughout the community, have made a substantial mark on our franchise and we wish them all continued success in their future," said Kings president Luc Robitaille.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2023.