Duck Pond at Assiniboine Park opens for skating

Those looking for a place to hit the ice this weekend now have another option.

On Thursday, the Assiniboine Park Conservancy announced that the park’s Riley Family Duck Pond is opening on Friday for skating.

The conservancy noted the shelter located next to the pond will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. This shelter provides washroom access and a place to warm up at the pond, which is surrounded by a light display.

Visitors are reminded that hockey sticks and pucks are not allowed on the Duck Pond, and are urged to stay off the ice when plowing and flooding are taking place.

The Cargo Bar pop-up patio is also returning to Assiniboine Park this winter, and is set to open on Friday afternoon. The bar will operate out of a portion of a skating shelter, with seating areas and services offered indoors and around fire pits.

Cargo Bar will offer hot and cold beverages and will be open on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays from noon to 8 p.m. Visitors can also take part in sledding at the toboggan hill, located between the Duck Pond and the Nature Playground. They can also partake in skiing on the park’s cross-country ski trails.

The conservancy added that the park’s roads and pathways are cleared of snow regularly, so runners, walkers and cyclists can enjoy Assiniboine Park this winter.