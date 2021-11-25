Dump truck driver arrested following fatal crash near Portage la Prairie

WINNIPEG -

A 50-year-old man has been arrested and is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash that killed a 74-year-old man on Tuesday.

Portage la Prairie RCMP received the report of the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Road 68 North and Road 38 West in the RM of Portage la Prairie, at approximately 10:25 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, a 74-year-old man was found dead.

According to RCMP, the initial investigation determined a 50-year-old man was driving west in a dump truck when he allegedly drove through the intersection on Road 68N, didn’t stop at the stop sign, and hit a pickup truck heading south being driven by the 74-year-old man. The pickup rolled and landed on its roof in the southwest ditch.

The driver of the dump truck, who is from Oak Lake, was arrested on charges of criminal negligence causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death. The man, who was not named, has since been released to appear in court.

The charges have not been tested in court.

RCMP said alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash. They added seatbelts were in use, and the intersection was snow-packed and ice-covered at the time of the crash.

The investigation continues will help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.