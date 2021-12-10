Dump truck hitting Winnipeg skywalk caused more than $100K in damage: police

A 67-year-old man has been issued Provincial Offences Act notices for four offences after a commercial dump truck struck a skywalk in Winnipeg last month, causing more than $100,000 in damage.

The incident took place on Nov. 16 when a commercial dump truck with a raised bed hit a skywalk overpass at Donald Street and Portage Avenue. Winnipeg police note the truck was driving south when the collision occurred,

The truck driver was taken to the hospital with injuries, but no other pedestrians or drivers were hurt.

Officers said damage to the skywalk is estimated to be more than $100,000, adding that the incident disrupted traffic for about 48 hours.

The truck was also severely damaged, and is now inoperable for further use.

The Winnipeg police’s traffic division investigated and on Thursday issued the notices to a Winnipeg man. The offences include damaging a highway, failing to wear a seatbelt/improperly wearing a seatbelt as a driver, improper equipment or operation of equipment, and not driving or towing a vehicle with major defect.