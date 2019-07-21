

CTV News Winnipeg





The Dutch elm disease (DED) surveillance program is currently underway around Winnipeg.

The City of Winnipeg said the disease, which is caused by a fungus, has infected several trees in the city – including in Central Park – which has left some trees bare.

In an email to CTV News, the city said it expects to know the final number of infected trees in October when the surveillance program is complete.

It says DED removals could start as early as August, but most will begin in fall and continue throughout the winter.

Removals in Central Park have not been scheduled yet.