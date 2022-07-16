E. coli at Manitoba beaches 'briefly above' safe levels: Province
The water quality at Manitoba's beaches are just hovering at safe levels, according to this week's provincial beach report.
Water quality testing by Manitoba Environment, Climate and Parks show that E. coli levels were within "recreational water quality objectives" at most beaches monitored from July 8 – 14.
The report says E.coli counts were above safe levels from July 11-13 at both Delta Beach on Lake Manitoba, and Sunset Beach on Lake Winnipeg. Beach advisory signs have been posted at Sunset Beach as a result.
In Westman, an algal bloom sampled at Oak Lake on July 11 showed a high amount of blue-green algal cells, however toxin levels were low. First level algae advisory signs have been posted at Oak Lake Beach.
Manitobans are reminded to avoid swimming in water where algal blooms are visible, and to prevent pets from drinking water along the shoreline. Most small water-treatment systems are unable to remove algal toxins. Therefore, cottage owners should avoid drinking water when algal blooms are present.
More information about Manitoba beach conditions can be found here.
