EA strike on hold in Seine River School Division: Union

Educational Assistants in the Seine River School Division (SRSD) will not go on strike Monday.

More than 200 EAs in the Lorette-area school division had originally planned to walk off the job after failing to come to an agreement with SRSD management.

"We've been bargaining with the school division for over a year, trying to reach a new contract and boost wages," said a leaflet sent out by the Manitoba General Employees Union (MGEU).

The union said SRSD EAs are among the lowest-paid in Manitoba, making it difficult to attract and retain experienced staff.

Local 145 members gathered Sunday afternoon at Club Regent Canad Inns for what was meant to be a strike preparation meeting, but strike plans were put on pause after the employer made a new offer.

"The MGEU bargaining committee met with the employer yesterday at length and a new deal was offered by the employer which will now be presented to the members of local 145 to vote on," said an email statement.

The union said strike plans are on hold while it presents the new deal to its members.

A vote is expected to take place Thursday.