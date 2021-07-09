WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP are investigating a bomb threat that was called in to the Thompson hospital early Thursday morning.

At 4:30 a.m., a male called the hospital and claimed there was an ‘IED’ in the building and that it should be evacuated.

Hospital staff called police, who arrived and led a thorough search of the complex and a nearby administrative building. The search did not turn up any suspicious package or device.

Mounties said that at the time of the incident, there were about 55 patients and staff on the premises, but no one needed to be evacuated.

Police have described the call as a hoax and are conducting a public mischief investigation. No arrests have been made.