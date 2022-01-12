Early morning crash forces road closure on Main Street: WPS
A section of Winnipeg’s Main Street is closed on Wednesday following an early morning crash.
According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the single-vehicle crash took place around 1:30 a.m.
Police noted that Main Street is closed between Assiniboine Avenue and Broadway.
One adult was taken to the hospital. However, police did not have details on their condition.
CTV News Winnipeg will provide more information as it becomes available.
