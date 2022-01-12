Early morning crash forces road closure on Main Street: WPS

A section of Winnipeg’s Main Street is closed on Wednesday following an early morning crash.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the single-vehicle crash took place around 1:30 a.m.

Police noted that Main Street is closed between Assiniboine Avenue and Broadway.

One adult was taken to the hospital. However, police did not have details on their condition.

